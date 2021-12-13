Bank of America Corp DE Has $1.18 Million Stock Holdings in SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH)

Bank of America Corp DE decreased its holdings in SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) by 16.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,832 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,036 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.10% of SMART Global worth $1,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of SMART Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $366,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of SMART Global by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 15,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of SMART Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $7,152,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of SMART Global by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 31,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 3,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of SMART Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,219,000.

Shares of NASDAQ SGH opened at $61.15 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 77.41 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. SMART Global Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.37 and a 1 year high of $63.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $54.80 and its 200-day moving average is $50.07.

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 12th. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.56. SMART Global had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 35.17%. The business had revenue of $467.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. SMART Global’s quarterly revenue was up 57.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SMART Global Holdings, Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SMART Global news, Director Mukesh Patel sold 26,959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.34, for a total transaction of $1,384,075.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ajay Shah sold 10,229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.05, for a total transaction of $542,648.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 160,406 shares of company stock worth $8,352,243 in the last three months. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SMART Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of SMART Global from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of SMART Global from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of SMART Global from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.71.

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures specialty solutions for the computing, memory, and LED markets. The company specializes in application specific product development and support for customers in enterprise, government and original equipment manufacturer, or OEM, markets. It operates through the following segments: Memory Solutions, Intelligent Platform Solutions (IPS), and LED Solutions.

