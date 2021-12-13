Bank of America Corp DE Sells 24,454 Shares of LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT)

Bank of America Corp DE lessened its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) by 54.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,501 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 24,454 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.09% of LeMaitre Vascular worth $1,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LMAT. Amundi bought a new position in LeMaitre Vascular during the 2nd quarter worth $14,065,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 3,672.6% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 186,254 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $11,365,000 after buying an additional 181,317 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 109.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 211,290 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $12,893,000 after buying an additional 110,593 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,147,171 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $70,000,000 after buying an additional 40,828 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 141,906 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $8,660,000 after buying an additional 27,912 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director David B. Roberts sold 19,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.24, for a total value of $1,029,754.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on LeMaitre Vascular in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut LeMaitre Vascular from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LeMaitre Vascular has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.80.

NASDAQ:LMAT opened at $48.60 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.82, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.31. LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.23 and a twelve month high of $64.50.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $38.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.05 million. LeMaitre Vascular had a net margin of 18.21% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

About LeMaitre Vascular

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc engages in the provision of medical devices and human tissue cryopreservation services. The company focuses on the design, marketing, sales, service, and technical support of medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease. Its products include balloon catheters, carotid shunts, biologic patches, radiopaque marking tape, anastomotic clips, remote endarterectomy devices, laparoscopic cholecystectomy devices, vascular grafts, and powered phlebectomy.

