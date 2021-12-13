Bank of America Corp DE Sells 36,456 Shares of American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD)

Bank of America Corp DE reduced its holdings in shares of American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD) by 34.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 69,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 36,456 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.22% of American Vanguard worth $1,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Vanguard by 1.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,509,746 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $78,967,000 after purchasing an additional 61,139 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in American Vanguard by 4.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 881,813 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,458,000 after acquiring an additional 34,713 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in American Vanguard by 0.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 480,155 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,850,000 after buying an additional 1,694 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in American Vanguard by 0.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 457,838 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,016,000 after buying an additional 3,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its position in American Vanguard by 26.6% in the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 403,132 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,059,000 after buying an additional 84,680 shares in the last quarter. 79.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of American Vanguard in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th.

In related news, insider Ulrich Trogele acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.70 per share, with a total value of $44,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVD opened at $15.03 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 2.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $464.94 million, a PE ratio of 21.17 and a beta of 0.81. American Vanguard Co. has a 52 week low of $14.16 and a 52 week high of $22.49.

American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.07. American Vanguard had a return on equity of 5.93% and a net margin of 4.01%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that American Vanguard Co. will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. American Vanguard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.27%.

About American Vanguard

American Vanguard Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development and marketing of specialty and agricultural products for crop protection and management, turf and ornamentals management, and public and animal health. It also acquires and licenses both new and well-established product lines that serve numerous market niches.

