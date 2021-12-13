Barclays Analysts Give HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) a €113.00 Price Target

Barclays set a €113.00 ($126.97) target price on HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €100.00 ($112.36) price target on shares of HelloFresh in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €115.00 ($129.21) price target on shares of HelloFresh in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €85.00 ($95.51) price target on shares of HelloFresh in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €94.10 ($105.73) price objective on shares of HelloFresh in a report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €109.00 ($122.47) price objective on shares of HelloFresh in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €93.07 ($104.57).

HFG opened at €74.22 ($83.39) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $12.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.99. HelloFresh has a fifty-two week low of €46.84 ($52.63) and a fifty-two week high of €97.50 ($109.55). The company’s 50-day moving average price is €82.63 and its 200 day moving average price is €83.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.23.

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as add-ons, such as soups, snacks, fruit boxes, desserts, ready-made meals, and seasonal boxes. It also sells meal-kits through vending machines.

