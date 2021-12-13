Barclays Boosts HelloFresh (OTCMKTS:HLFFF) Price Target to €113.00

HelloFresh (OTCMKTS:HLFFF) had its price target lifted by Barclays from €110.00 ($123.60) to €113.00 ($126.97) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on HLFFF. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of HelloFresh in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on HelloFresh from €85.00 ($95.51) to €78.00 ($87.64) and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating on shares of HelloFresh in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of HelloFresh in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of HelloFresh in a report on Friday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, HelloFresh presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $95.50.

Shares of HLFFF opened at $84.15 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $95.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.36. HelloFresh has a 52-week low of $64.94 and a 52-week high of $114.91.

HelloFresh SE engages in the provision of personalized meal solutions. It operates through the following segments: United States of America (USA), International, and Holding. The International segment comprises Australia, Austria, Belgium, Canada, Germany, the Netherlands, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

