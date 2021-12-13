Barclays Cuts Vicat (OTCMKTS:SDCVF) Price Target to €50.00

Vicat (OTCMKTS:SDCVF) had its price objective lowered by Barclays from €52.00 ($58.43) to €50.00 ($56.18) in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Vicat in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a hold rating for the company.

Shares of SDCVF opened at $38.80 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.55. Vicat has a 52-week low of $38.40 and a 52-week high of $51.01.

Vicat SA produces and sells cement, ready-mixed concrete, and aggregates. The company operates in three segments: Cement, Concrete & Aggregates, and Other Products & Services. It offers various cement products, including Portland cement, Portland composite cement, blast furnace cement, slag cement, and Pozzolan cement for the general contractors, such as concrete mixers; manufacturers of precast concrete products; construction and public works contractors; local authorities; residential property developers or master masons; and construction material wholesalers or retail chains.

