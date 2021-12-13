Barclays Raises Ocean Outdoor (LON:OOUT) Price Target to GBX 960

Ocean Outdoor (LON:OOUT) had its target price lifted by Barclays from GBX 950 ($12.60) to GBX 960 ($12.73) in a research note released on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

OOUT has been the topic of several other reports. Liberum Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Ocean Outdoor in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Shore Capital restated a not rated rating on shares of Ocean Outdoor in a report on Tuesday, September 14th.

Shares of OOUT opened at GBX 9.65 ($0.13) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £5.20 million and a P/E ratio of -2.31. Ocean Outdoor has a 12-month low of GBX 6.48 ($0.09) and a 12-month high of GBX 10 ($0.13). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 9.04 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 8.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.32.

Ocean Outdoor Limited provides digital out-of-home advertising services in Denmark, Finland, Germany, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, and the United Kingdom. It creates broadcast and online content for entertaining and influential brand experiences for national audiences. The company was formerly known as Ocelot Partners Limited and changed its name to Ocean Outdoor Limited in March 2018.

