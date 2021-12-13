Barratt Developments plc (LON:BDEV) Insider Acquires £50,026.19 in Stock

Barratt Developments plc (LON:BDEV) insider Mike Scott purchased 6,733 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 743 ($9.85) per share, with a total value of £50,026.19 ($66,338.93).

LON:BDEV opened at GBX 735.40 ($9.75) on Monday. Barratt Developments plc has a twelve month low of GBX 577.80 ($7.66) and a twelve month high of GBX 889.55 ($11.80). The company has a current ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 676.85 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,208.76. The firm has a market cap of £7.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.49.

Several research firms have recently commented on BDEV. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Barratt Developments to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from GBX 850 ($11.27) to GBX 810 ($10.74) in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Barratt Developments from GBX 850 ($11.27) to GBX 760 ($10.08) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Barratt Developments from GBX 860 ($11.40) to GBX 850 ($11.27) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 861 ($11.42) target price on shares of Barratt Developments in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 816.89 ($10.83).

Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities; and retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties. The company offers homes under the Barratt Homes, David Wilson Homes, and Barratt London brands.

