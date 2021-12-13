BASIC (BASIC) Price Down 5.6% This Week

BASIC (CURRENCY:BASIC) traded down 8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 13th. BASIC has a market cap of $48.20 million and approximately $651,484.00 worth of BASIC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BASIC coin can now be bought for about $0.0074 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, BASIC has traded down 5.6% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002142 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001148 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00003884 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.93 or 0.00038429 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002131 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00006774 BTC.

About BASIC

BASIC (BASIC) is a coin. BASIC’s total supply is 8,326,258,167 coins and its circulating supply is 6,490,920,166 coins. BASIC’s official message board is medium.com/thebasic . The official website for BASIC is basic.finance . BASIC’s official Twitter account is @thebasicfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BASIC is an Erc-20 based token designed for automating rewards while providing benefits to the crypto finance users. “

BASIC Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BASIC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BASIC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BASIC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

