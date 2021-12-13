BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) Shares Sold by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) by 31.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,244 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,530 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in BCE were worth $613,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of BCE during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of BCE by 2.4% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,248,176 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $110,795,000 after buying an additional 52,948 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of BCE by 2.0% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 43,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,189,000 after buying an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of BCE by 51.2% during the third quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 74,029 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,706,000 after buying an additional 25,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in shares of BCE by 4.3% during the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 35,061 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,755,000 after buying an additional 1,448 shares in the last quarter. 42.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BCE alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BCE shares. CIBC raised their price objective on BCE from C$64.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Desjardins raised their price objective on BCE from C$64.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Scotiabank raised their target price on BCE from C$66.00 to C$68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a C$60.00 target price on shares of BCE in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, TD Securities cut BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $70.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.41.

Shares of BCE opened at $51.70 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.94. BCE Inc. has a one year low of $42.17 and a one year high of $53.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.12 and its 200-day moving average is $50.65.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.94 billion. BCE had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 13.13%. BCE’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that BCE Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.7047 per share. This is a positive change from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. BCE’s payout ratio is presently 106.95%.

BCE Profile

BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE).

Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.