BCE Inc. (TSE:BCE) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.88

BCE Inc. (TSE:BCE) (NYSE:BCE) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 4th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.875 per share on Saturday, January 15th. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th.

TSE:BCE opened at C$65.77 on Monday. BCE has a 52 week low of C$54.18 and a 52 week high of C$67.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.63, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$64.10 and its 200-day moving average is C$63.29. The firm has a market cap of C$59.49 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.03.

Get BCE alerts:

BCE (TSE:BCE) (NYSE:BCE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.82. The business had revenue of C$5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$5.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BCE will post 3.4100002 earnings per share for the current year.

BCE has been the topic of a number of research reports. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of BCE to C$70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. TD Securities lowered BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from C$70.00 to C$67.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. CIBC increased their price target on BCE from C$64.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on BCE from C$66.00 to C$68.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of BCE in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$66.42.

About BCE

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services.

Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.