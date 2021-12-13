BCE Inc. (TSE:BCE) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.88

BCE Inc. (TSE:BCE) (NYSE:BCE) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 4th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.875 per share on Saturday, January 15th. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th.
TSE:BCE opened at C$65.77 on Monday. BCE has a 52 week low of C$54.18 and a 52 week high of C$67.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.63, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$64.10 and its 200-day moving average is C$63.29. The firm has a market cap of C$59.49 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.03.
BCE (TSE:BCE) (NYSE:BCE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.82. The business had revenue of C$5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$5.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BCE will post 3.4100002 earnings per share for the current year.
About BCE
BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services.
