B&D White Capital Company LLC Grows Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

B&D White Capital Company LLC raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 554.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,524 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 17,390 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin comprises 2.7% of B&D White Capital Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. B&D White Capital Company LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $7,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 91.8% during the 2nd quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates now owns 117 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on LMT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $402.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $394.00 to $376.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Cowen cut Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $400.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $380.40.

LMT stock opened at $344.88 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $345.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $359.99. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $319.81 and a 12-month high of $396.99. The company has a market cap of $95.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.92, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.24. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 104.60%. The company had revenue of $16.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.25 EPS. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $2.80 per share. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. This is an increase from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.68%.

Lockheed Martin declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, September 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the aerospace company to buy up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

Recommended Story: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.