B&D White Capital Company LLC Raises Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

B&D White Capital Company LLC grew its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 4,939.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 88,195 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 86,445 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney accounts for approximately 5.7% of B&D White Capital Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. B&D White Capital Company LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $14,919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC grew its position in Walt Disney by 260.6% during the second quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 238 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Moffett Nathanson decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $209.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $219.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Barclays lowered shares of Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $210.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $218.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.54.

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $152.22 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $276.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.10, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $163.74 and a 200-day moving average of $172.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $142.04 and a fifty-two week high of $203.02.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 2.96%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.20) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

