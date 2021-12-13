B&D White Capital Company LLC Takes $224,000 Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

B&D White Capital Company LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 500 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,004,912 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $14,641,734,000 after purchasing an additional 152,221 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,955,779 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $11,852,604,000 after buying an additional 229,495 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,750,366 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,627,617,000 after buying an additional 108,923 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,285,158 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,465,199,000 after buying an additional 94,093 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,953,465 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,742,703,000 after buying an additional 152,145 shares during the period. 66.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock opened at $550.15 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $307.00 and a 12 month high of $561.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $501.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $451.90. The stock has a market cap of $243.07 billion, a PE ratio of 48.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.64.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.39. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 30.61% and a net margin of 2.54%. The business had revenue of $49.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.29 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.17%.

COST has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $472.00 to $482.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. DA Davidson raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $390.00 to $423.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $385.00 to $498.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $531.38.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

