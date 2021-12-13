Beddow Capital Management Inc. Acquires 9,125 Shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

Beddow Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) by 136.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,125 shares during the period. Beddow Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Timken were worth $1,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Timken during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Timken during the second quarter valued at $32,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Timken during the second quarter valued at $47,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Timken by 56.8% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Timken during the second quarter valued at $108,000. 80.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:TKR traded down $1.27 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $66.85. The company had a trading volume of 4,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 538,283. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 1.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.82. The Timken Company has a twelve month low of $64.66 and a twelve month high of $92.39.

Timken (NYSE:TKR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Timken had a net margin of 8.94% and a return on equity of 16.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Timken Company will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a boost from Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. Timken’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.75%.

In other news, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 9,220 shares of Timken stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.71, for a total transaction of $670,386.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 11.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TKR shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Timken from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Timken from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Sunday. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Timken from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Timken from $84.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Timken from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Timken has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.70.

The Timken Co engages in the engineering, manufacturing and marketing of bearings and power transmission products. It offers gearboxes, belts, chain, lubrication systems, couplings, industrial clutches and brakes. It operates through the Mobile Industries and Process Industries segments. The Mobile Industries segment serves OEM customers that manufacture off-highway equipment for the agricultural, mining and construction markets; on-highway vehicles including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks; rail cars and locomotives; outdoor power equipment; and rotorcraft and fixed-wing aircraft.

