Beddow Capital Management Inc. Raises Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Beddow Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,211 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the quarter. International Business Machines comprises 3.5% of Beddow Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Beddow Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $5,864,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 4.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,364,580 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,099,495,000 after acquiring an additional 664,246 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 0.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,446,039 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,971,055,000 after acquiring an additional 93,603 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 0.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,403,952 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,525,115,000 after acquiring an additional 90,626 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 3.6% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,042,064 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $885,706,000 after purchasing an additional 210,510 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in International Business Machines by 9.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,741,765 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $841,686,000 after acquiring an additional 477,222 shares in the last quarter. 55.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

International Business Machines stock traded down $1.78 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $122.31. 131,329 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,353,752. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $136.47. The company has a market capitalization of $109.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.46, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.10. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $114.56 and a 12-month high of $152.84.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.02. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 36.23% and a net margin of 6.40%. The business had revenue of $17.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 124.01%.

IBM has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “positive” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Friday, October 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $172.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.38.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

