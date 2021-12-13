Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLPH) Shares Sold by State Street Corp

State Street Corp lessened its position in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLPH) by 63.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 21,027 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 35,969 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 0.22% of Bellerophon Therapeutics worth $102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Bellerophon Therapeutics by 10.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 257,072 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after buying an additional 23,273 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics by 242.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,507 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 4,607 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $67,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $76,000. Institutional investors own 13.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BLPH opened at $2.68 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.99. The company has a market cap of $25.48 million, a P/E ratio of -1.18 and a beta of -0.47. Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.35 and a twelve month high of $9.19.

Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.14. As a group, analysts expect that Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

BLPH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.

About Bellerophon Therapeutics

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc focuses on developing products at the intersection of drugs and devices that address significant unmet medical needs in the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases. Its product pipeline include PH-ILD, PH-COPD and PH-Sarc. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Warren, NJ.

