Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Daimler (ETR:DAI) a €85.00 Price Target

Berenberg Bank set a €85.00 ($95.51) target price on Daimler (ETR:DAI) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €97.00 ($108.99) target price on Daimler in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €82.00 ($92.13) target price on Daimler in a report on Monday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €108.00 ($121.35) target price on Daimler in a report on Friday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €98.00 ($110.11) target price on Daimler in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €82.00 ($92.13) target price on Daimler in a report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Daimler presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €94.40 ($106.07).

DAI stock opened at €74.25 ($83.43) on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €84.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €77.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 173.66. The firm has a market cap of $79.43 billion and a PE ratio of 5.74. Daimler has a 1-year low of €54.82 ($61.60) and a 1-year high of €91.63 ($102.96).

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars & Vans, Daimler Trucks and Buses, and Daimler Mobility segments. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment offers premium and luxury vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Maybach, and Mercedes-EQ brands; small cars under the smart brand name; and ecosystem of Mercedes-Benz under the Mercedes me brand, as well as vans and related services under the Mercedes-Benz and Freightliner brands.

