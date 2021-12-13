Berenberg Bank Trims AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) Target Price to £100

AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) had its price target cut by Berenberg Bank from £105 ($139.24) to £100 ($132.61) in a report published on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on AZN. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,950 ($92.16) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Friday, November 12th. UBS Group set a £100 ($132.61) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley set a £100 ($132.61) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Friday, September 17th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and issued a £110 ($145.87) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating and issued a £105 ($139.24) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 9,674.62 ($128.29).

LON AZN opened at GBX 8,193 ($108.65) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.16, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 8,774.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 8,533.75. AstraZeneca has a 12 month low of GBX 6,736 ($89.33) and a 12 month high of GBX 9,523 ($126.28). The company has a market capitalization of £126.92 billion and a P/E ratio of 101.40.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

