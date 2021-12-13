Berry Data (BRY) Hits One Day Volume of $153,691.00

Berry Data (CURRENCY:BRY) traded down 13.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 13th. In the last seven days, Berry Data has traded down 23.4% against the US dollar. One Berry Data coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.81 or 0.00001723 BTC on exchanges. Berry Data has a total market cap of $1.62 million and approximately $153,691.00 worth of Berry Data was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Berry Data alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002124 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001675 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.34 or 0.00055906 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,774.75 or 0.08013087 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $47,114.41 or 1.00014927 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.15 or 0.00076740 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.48 or 0.00054093 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002643 BTC.

Berry Data Coin Profile

Berry Data’s total supply is 7,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,000,000 coins. Berry Data’s official Twitter account is @berry_data

According to CryptoCompare, “Berry Data is a community-veriﬁed price oracle on BSC (Binance Smart Chain). Berry Data is designed to provide a trustless and decentralized alternative for off-chain data. Also, it provides the infrastructure for decentralized applications to query off-chain data by properly incentivizing miners to provide data. “

Berry Data Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Berry Data directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Berry Data should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Berry Data using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Berry Data Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Berry Data and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.