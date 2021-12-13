BinaryX (BNX) Achieves Market Cap of $190.46 Million

BinaryX (CURRENCY:BNX) traded up 12.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 13th. Over the last week, BinaryX has traded up 33.3% against the US dollar. One BinaryX coin can currently be bought for $94.15 or 0.00202850 BTC on popular exchanges. BinaryX has a market capitalization of $190.46 million and $121.80 million worth of BinaryX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00010299 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00006249 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $252.25 or 0.00543474 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001218 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 32.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded down 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000891 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000046 BTC.

BinaryX Coin Profile

BinaryX (CRYPTO:BNX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. BinaryX’s total supply is 2,485,629 coins and its circulating supply is 2,022,898 coins. BinaryX’s official Twitter account is @binary_x

According to CryptoCompare, “BnrtxCoin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm. It's meant to be used as a payment system for the BnR Technix website. “

Buying and Selling BinaryX

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BinaryX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BinaryX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BinaryX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

