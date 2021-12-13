Binemon (BIN) Trading Down 17.4% This Week

Binemon (CURRENCY:BIN) traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 13th. Binemon has a market cap of $9.93 million and approximately $1.52 million worth of Binemon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Binemon has traded 17.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Binemon coin can now be purchased for $0.0124 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002060 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001696 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.80 or 0.00057232 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,951.05 or 0.08133545 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38.10 or 0.00078433 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $48,421.04 or 0.99678397 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.71 or 0.00054986 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002696 BTC.

About Binemon

Binemon’s total supply is 950,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 800,000,000 coins. Binemon’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Binemon

