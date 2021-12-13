Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:BIR) Raises Dividend to $0.01 Per Share

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:BIR) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 14th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share by the oil and natural gas company on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This is a boost from Birchcliff Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.005.

Shares of BIR stock opened at C$6.65 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$6.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$5.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.54. The firm has a market cap of C$1.77 billion and a PE ratio of 7.30. Birchcliff Energy has a 12 month low of C$1.72 and a 12 month high of C$7.85.

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.31 by C$0.21. The business had revenue of C$263.35 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Birchcliff Energy will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BIR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$6.50 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Cormark boosted their target price on shares of Birchcliff Energy to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$8.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a report on Friday, November 12th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Birchcliff Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$7.84.

In related news, Senior Officer Myles Bosman sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.53, for a total value of C$1,306,000.00.

About Birchcliff Energy

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play, as well as other assets located in the Peace River Arch area of Alberta.

