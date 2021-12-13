bitCNY (BITCNY) Price Reaches $0.16 on Major Exchanges

bitCNY (CURRENCY:BITCNY) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 13th. One bitCNY coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000346 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, bitCNY has traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar. bitCNY has a total market cap of $4.58 million and approximately $636,349.00 worth of bitCNY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002136 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001680 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.25 or 0.00056010 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,732.63 or 0.07962936 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.08 or 0.00076962 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,756.60 or 0.99747329 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.90 or 0.00053127 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002644 BTC.

bitCNY Profile

bitCNY was first traded on November 5th, 2015. bitCNY’s total supply is 28,245,600 coins. The official message board for bitCNY is bitsharestalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “bitCNY is a market pegged asset (MPA) issued on the Bitshares platform, these assets are known as bitassets or smartcoins. Smartcoins always have 100% or more of its value backed by BitShares (BTS), and can be redeemed for it at any time. Since the exchange rate of BTS to CNY can change, the blockchain protocol deals with increasing and decreasing supply accordingly. This allows users to trade and transfer stable priced tokens across the blockchain and to trade real world commodities like gold and silver in a decentralized manner. “

Buying and Selling bitCNY

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as bitCNY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire bitCNY should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy bitCNY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

