Bitcoin Atom (BCA) Trading Up 15.1% This Week

Bitcoin Atom (CURRENCY:BCA) traded 23.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 13th. One Bitcoin Atom coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0946 or 0.00000201 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Bitcoin Atom has traded 15.1% higher against the US dollar. Bitcoin Atom has a total market capitalization of $1.74 million and $1,218.00 worth of Bitcoin Atom was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Bitcoin Atom alerts:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0850 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded down 25.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000020 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom Coin Profile

Bitcoin Atom (CRYPTO:BCA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Atom’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,418,931 coins. Bitcoin Atom’s official website is bitcoinatom.io . Bitcoin Atom’s official Twitter account is @atombitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Bitcoin Atom is medium.com/@bitcoinatom . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Atom is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Atom is a SegWit enabled Bitcoin fork that uses the SHA256 algorithm and is secured by utilizing the so-called hybrid consensus: both PoW and PoS. The BCA will also be using the lightning network swaps allowing for instant off-chain atomic swaps, which are cheaper and more useful for smaller transactions and have better privacy properties. “

Bitcoin Atom Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Atom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Atom should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Atom using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Atom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Atom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.