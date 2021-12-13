Bitradio (BRO) Price Reaches $0.0071 on Exchanges

Bitradio (CURRENCY:BRO) traded down 9.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 13th. One Bitradio coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0071 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges. Bitradio has a market capitalization of $75,787.89 and $4.00 worth of Bitradio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Bitradio has traded down 13.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0817 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 45.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00004621 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.37 or 0.00011416 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00003662 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000048 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.00 or 0.00042514 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00004038 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Bitradio Coin Profile

BRO is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 11th, 2017. Bitradio’s total supply is 15,739,982 coins and its circulating supply is 10,739,978 coins. The official website for Bitradio is www.bitrad.io . Bitradio’s official Twitter account is @bitrad_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitradio is a PoS cryptocurrency that allows users to listen to their radio station via webstream. Users get BRO tokens for their activity in the platform. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Bitradio Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitradio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitradio should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitradio using one of the exchanges listed above.

