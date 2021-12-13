BlackRock Capital Investment Co. (BKCC) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 15th

BlackRock Capital Investment Co. (NASDAQ:BKCC) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the asset manager on Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th.

BlackRock Capital Investment has decreased its dividend by 38.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. BlackRock Capital Investment has a dividend payout ratio of 105.3% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect BlackRock Capital Investment to earn $0.37 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 108.1%.

Shares of NASDAQ BKCC opened at $4.33 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.21 and its 200 day moving average is $4.11. The company has a market cap of $320.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.77. BlackRock Capital Investment has a 52 week low of $2.59 and a 52 week high of $4.47.

BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). BlackRock Capital Investment had a net margin of 144.50% and a return on equity of 6.36%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that BlackRock Capital Investment will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment by 22.9% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 562,422 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,165,000 after purchasing an additional 104,874 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment by 5,317.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,689 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 18,344 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment in the third quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment by 32.4% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 45,017 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 11,011 shares in the last quarter. 28.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BKCC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BlackRock Capital Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on BlackRock Capital Investment from $4.25 to $4.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded BlackRock Capital Investment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th.

About BlackRock Capital Investment

BlackRock Capital Investment Corp, a Traded Fund, seeks investment opportunities in middle market companies located in the US and Canada with revenues of $50 million to $1 billion. The fund targets companies operating in the field of consumer services, technology, distribution, commercial services, Health services, Retail trade, Finance, Transportation.

