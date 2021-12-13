BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA) Announces $0.07 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0667 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th.
BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund has raised its dividend by 25.9% over the last three years.
Shares of NYSE:FRA opened at $13.65 on Monday. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund has a 1 year low of $11.88 and a 1 year high of $13.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.36.
About BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund
BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. It intends to provide shareholders with high current income and such preservation of capital as is consistent with investment in a diversified, leveraged portfolio consisting of floating rate debt securities and instruments.
