BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA) Announces $0.07 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0667 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund has raised its dividend by 25.9% over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE:FRA opened at $13.65 on Monday. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund has a 1 year low of $11.88 and a 1 year high of $13.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.36.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund stock. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 162,902 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 7,760 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund were worth $2,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. It intends to provide shareholders with high current income and such preservation of capital as is consistent with investment in a diversified, leveraged portfolio consisting of floating rate debt securities and instruments.

