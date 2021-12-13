BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.07

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, December 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.065 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust has raised its dividend payment by 27.7% over the last three years.

BGT opened at $14.27 on Monday. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust has a twelve month low of $11.72 and a twelve month high of $14.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.70 and a 200-day moving average of $13.21.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,780 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 803 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust were worth $807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. The company’s investment objective is to provide high level of current income and secondary objective to seek the preservation of capital to the extent consistent with its primary objective of high current income. The company was founded in August 2004 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

