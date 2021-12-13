BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Acquired by Trellus Management Company LLC

Trellus Management Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 30.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,600 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the quarter. BlackRock makes up approximately 1.6% of Trellus Management Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Trellus Management Company LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $2,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of BlackRock by 130.8% during the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 30 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 171.4% in the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 38 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 533.3% in the second quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 57 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 77.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackRock stock opened at $925.16 on Monday. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $670.28 and a 12 month high of $973.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 3.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $914.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $898.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.55 billion, a PE ratio of 24.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.18.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.81 by $1.14. BlackRock had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 30.97%. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $9.22 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be given a $4.13 dividend. This represents a $16.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 6th. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 43.94%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on BlackRock from $1,021.00 to $1,026.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on BlackRock from $1,039.00 to $1,008.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Bank of America assumed coverage on BlackRock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,080.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on BlackRock from $797.00 to $794.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on BlackRock from $1,030.00 to $1,035.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $961.40.

In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 22,247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $925.68, for a total value of $20,593,602.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $964.45, for a total value of $390,602.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,017 shares of company stock valued at $36,055,061 in the last quarter. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

