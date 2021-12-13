Bluejay Diagnostics Inc’s Quiet Period Set To Expire on December 20th (NASDAQ:BJDX)

Bluejay Diagnostics’ (NASDAQ:BJDX) quiet period will expire on Monday, December 20th. Bluejay Diagnostics had issued 2,160,000 shares in its public offering on November 10th. The total size of the offering was $21,600,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During Bluejay Diagnostics’ quiet period, insiders and any underwriters that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Shares of BJDX opened at $2.95 on Monday. Bluejay Diagnostics has a fifty-two week low of $2.22 and a fifty-two week high of $6.25.

Bluejay Diagnostics Inc is a late-stage, pre-revenue medical device company. It focused on developing near-patient products for triage, diagnosis and monitoring of disease progression. Bluejay Diagnostics Inc is based in ACTON, Mass.

