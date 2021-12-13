BMO Capital Markets Raises Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) Price Target to $85.00

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) had its price objective raised by BMO Capital Markets from $77.00 to $85.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on FOCS. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Focus Financial Partners from a d rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $65.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Focus Financial Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $71.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:FOCS opened at $64.71 on Friday. Focus Financial Partners has a 12 month low of $40.93 and a 12 month high of $69.13. The company has a quick ratio of 4.75, a current ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.40. The firm has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 539.29 and a beta of 1.24.

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.12). Focus Financial Partners had a return on equity of 26.28% and a net margin of 0.39%. The company had revenue of $454.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Focus Financial Partners will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FOCS. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Focus Financial Partners by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 53,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,593,000 after purchasing an additional 9,600 shares during the period. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC boosted its holdings in Focus Financial Partners by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 117,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Focus Financial Partners by 79.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 2,675 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Focus Financial Partners by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 49,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,377,000 after purchasing an additional 12,147 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Focus Financial Partners by 68.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the period. 88.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Focus Financial Partners, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management services. It also offers practices, resources, and continuity planning for its partner firms who serve individuals, families, employers, and institutions with comprehensive wealth management services.

