BOMB (BOMB) Achieves Market Cap of $1.40 Million

BOMB (CURRENCY:BOMB) traded down 11.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 13th. One BOMB coin can now be purchased for $1.57 or 0.00003237 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BOMB has a market capitalization of $1.40 million and approximately $143,549.00 worth of BOMB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, BOMB has traded down 13.2% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $48,165.70 or 0.99476854 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.18 or 0.00047883 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00004712 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001788 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00005077 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.70 or 0.00034498 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00003978 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $413.40 or 0.00853804 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002066 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BOMB Coin Profile

BOMB (CRYPTO:BOMB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BOMB’s total supply is 896,486 coins and its circulating supply is 895,698 coins. BOMB’s official Twitter account is @bombtoken . The Reddit community for BOMB is /r/bombtoken . The official website for BOMB is bombtoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BOMB is a social experiment and financial case study to measure the feasibility of a deflationary currency. The rules are simple. There was originally 1,000,000 Bomb in existence.Each time a Bomb is transferred, 1% of the transaction is destroyed.There will never be newly minted Bomb.The intention is not to be used for day-to-day transactions, but rather as a decentralized hedge against traditional inflationary instruments. Through a system of immutable smart contracts and continuous destruction, BOMB is the world’s first self-destructing currency. “

Buying and Selling BOMB

