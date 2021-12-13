Boston Trust Walden Corp Boosts Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,923 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BSV. Blume Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 226.2% during the second quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 97.7% in the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 91.8% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $75,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA BSV opened at $81.06 on Monday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $80.93 and a twelve month high of $82.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $81.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.92.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

