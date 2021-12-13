Boston Trust Walden Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Boston Trust Walden Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,327 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 27 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 155,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000,000 after acquiring an additional 6,637 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 102.6% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,074 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,571,000 after acquiring an additional 400,626 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 13.1% in the second quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 10,908 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,866,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266 shares during the period. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the second quarter valued at $236,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 74.0% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after acquiring an additional 1,646 shares during the period. 42.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of QQQ opened at $398.01 on Monday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a twelve month low of $297.45 and a twelve month high of $408.71. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $384.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $369.32.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were paid a $0.414 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

