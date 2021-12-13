Boston Trust Walden Corp Increases Stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,298 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 215.2% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 424.1% in the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter worth about $34,000.

BATS IEFA opened at $74.89 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $75.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.95. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84.

