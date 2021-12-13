Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) Coverage Initiated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 16.31% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Oppenheimer started coverage on Braze in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.33.

Shares of BRZE stock opened at $68.78 on Monday. Braze has a 1 year low of $55.73 and a 1 year high of $98.78.

Braze Inc provide comprehensive customer engagement platform which powers interactions between consumers and brands. The company can ingest and process customer data in real time, orchestrate and optimize contextually relevant, cross-channel marketing campaigns and continuously evolve their customer engagement strategies.

