Brendel Financial Advisors LLC Buys New Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Brendel Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 580 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $361,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 150.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 40 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ServiceNow during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in ServiceNow during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in ServiceNow during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its stake in ServiceNow by 48.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 61 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NOW. Citigroup raised their price objective on ServiceNow from $746.00 to $770.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on ServiceNow from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on ServiceNow in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $820.00 price objective for the company. FBN Securities lifted their target price on ServiceNow from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on ServiceNow from $670.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $724.48.

Shares of ServiceNow stock opened at $647.00 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $661.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $607.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $128.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 593.58, a PEG ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 1.02. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1-year low of $448.27 and a 1-year high of $707.60.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 3.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 16,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $628.26, for a total value of $10,366,290.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 1,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $657.40, for a total value of $890,777.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,070 shares of company stock worth $16,864,712 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

