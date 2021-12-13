Brendel Financial Advisors LLC Makes New $2.77 Million Investment in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Brendel Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 4,530 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,768,000. O’Reilly Automotive accounts for approximately 3.3% of Brendel Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ORLY. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 3,663 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,074,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 227.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 121 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $283,000. Country Club Trust Company n.a. lifted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 811 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corbett Road Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 2nd quarter worth $358,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.16% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Jeffrey Lynn Groves sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $638.52, for a total value of $255,408.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Carl David Wilbanks sold 5,000 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $645.95, for a total transaction of $3,229,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 29,458 shares of company stock worth $19,105,646. Insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ORLY shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $630.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $651.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Bank of America lowered shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $680.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $700.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $645.27.

Shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $682.37 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $45.98 billion, a PE ratio of 23.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.99. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $424.03 and a 12-month high of $683.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $639.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $603.34.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $8.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.99 by $1.08. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 3,880.90%. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.07 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 29.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

