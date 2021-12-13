BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $78.50.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BBIO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BridgeBio Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a report on Monday, October 25th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Bank of America raised BridgeBio Pharma from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on BridgeBio Pharma from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 46.9% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth $167,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth $223,000. Finally, Capula Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth $244,000. 95.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BBIO opened at $36.19 on Monday. BridgeBio Pharma has a 1-year low of $36.01 and a 1-year high of $73.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.02. The stock has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of -9.26 and a beta of 0.84.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by ($0.15). BridgeBio Pharma had a negative net margin of 939.99% and a negative return on equity of 805.16%. The business had revenue of $2.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.12 million. The business’s revenue was down 71.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that BridgeBio Pharma will post -3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in identifying and advancing transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from Mendelian diseases. Its pipeline of development programs includes product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. The company was founded by Charles Homcy, Frank McCormick, Philip Reilly, and Neil Kumar in 2015 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA.

