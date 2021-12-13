Brightworth Has $779,000 Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Brightworth grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 64.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,977 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the period. Brightworth’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VOO. Lee Financial Co boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 77 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Diligent Investors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC now owns 883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 6,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,510,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter.

VOO stock traded down $1.48 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $431.37. 205,989 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,225,877. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $334.11 and a fifty-two week high of $435.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $419.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $407.61.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

