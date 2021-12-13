Brightworth Has $9.20 Million Stock Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Brightworth grew its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 309,402 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 8,021 shares during the period. Brightworth’s holdings in CSX were worth $9,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CSX by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 816 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in CSX in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in CSX by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in CSX in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services boosted its stake in CSX by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 969 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the period. 73.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 57,793 shares of CSX stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.94, for a total transaction of $2,019,287.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Angela C. Williams sold 38,535 shares of CSX stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.44, for a total transaction of $1,365,680.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of CSX from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of CSX from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of CSX in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.59.

NASDAQ:CSX traded down $0.48 on Monday, hitting $36.26. The company had a trading volume of 75,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,316,024. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.11, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.59. CSX Co. has a 52 week low of $27.70 and a 52 week high of $37.35.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. CSX had a net margin of 30.26% and a return on equity of 25.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.093 dividend. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. CSX’s payout ratio is 23.27%.

CSX Profile

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

