Brightworth Purchases 2,485 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Brightworth grew its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 3.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 69,654 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,485 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney comprises 1.1% of Brightworth’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Brightworth’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $11,783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,036,444,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Walt Disney by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 504,278 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $88,637,000 after acquiring an additional 47,313 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its stake in Walt Disney by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 17,470 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,071,000 after acquiring an additional 2,934 shares during the last quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Walt Disney by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 34,082 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $5,991,000 after acquiring an additional 1,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Walt Disney by 222.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd now owns 95,800 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $16,839,000 after acquiring an additional 66,100 shares during the last quarter. 64.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DIS. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $218.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Atlantic Securities cut Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $219.00 to $172.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $200.54.

Shares of DIS traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $152.18. The company had a trading volume of 64,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,233,544. The company has a market capitalization of $276.61 billion, a PE ratio of 140.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $142.04 and a one year high of $203.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $163.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $172.84.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 4.86%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.20) EPS. Analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

