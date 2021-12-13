Brightworth Reduces Stake in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH)

Brightworth lowered its position in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,842 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,990 shares during the period. Brightworth’s holdings in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $3,729,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its position in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 13.0% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 3,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $223,000. Northstar Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $224,000. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $270,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $300,000.

Get BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $50.39. The company had a trading volume of 451,204 shares. BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $49.98 and a 12-month high of $50.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.44 and its 200-day moving average is $50.48.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.