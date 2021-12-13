Brightworth Sells 58 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Brightworth reduced its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,749 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 58 shares during the quarter. Brightworth’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,849,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IWF. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,370,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $643,618,000 after buying an additional 7,076 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 24,285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,655,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 30.6% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 52,415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,364,000 after buying an additional 12,274 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,672,000 after buying an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbrook Capital Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 26.6% in the second quarter. Newbrook Capital Advisors LP now owns 97,358 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,431,000 after buying an additional 20,447 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWF stock traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $304.78. The company had a trading volume of 15,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,473,657. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $226.77 and a 52-week high of $311.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $293.68.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

