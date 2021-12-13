Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Stock Position Boosted by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 35.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,366,543 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,405,700 shares during the quarter. Bristol-Myers Squibb makes up approximately 1.8% of State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $317,538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BMY. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 217.3% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 80.2% during the third quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 899 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. 72.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Autenried Paul Von sold 17,353 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.92, for a total value of $987,732.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total transaction of $1,516,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,716 shares of company stock valued at $3,553,545 over the last 90 days. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BMY traded up $1.62 on Monday, hitting $57.98. 142,136 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,053,220. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1-year low of $53.22 and a 1-year high of $69.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $57.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.60.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 11.89% and a positive return on equity of 43.05%. The business had revenue of $11.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BMY shares. TheStreet raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Argus lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.22.

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

