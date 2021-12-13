British American Tobacco p.l.c. (OTCMKTS:BTAFF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (OTCMKTS:BTAFF) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 156,800 shares, an increase of 593.8% from the November 15th total of 22,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 38,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.1 days.

Shares of British American Tobacco stock traded up $0.60 during trading on Monday, hitting $36.12. 14,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,500. British American Tobacco has a twelve month low of $33.26 and a twelve month high of $41.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.01.

Get British American Tobacco alerts:

About British American Tobacco

British American Tobacco plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of tobacco products. Its brands include Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, and Pall Mall. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Asia-Pacific and Middle East (APME), Americas and Sub-Saharan Africa (AMSSA), and Europe and North Africa (ENA).

Further Reading: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.