Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $1.38 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts (NYSE:BNL)

Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL) – Analysts at Truist Securiti raised their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Broadstone Net Lease in a research note issued to investors on Friday, December 10th. Truist Securiti analyst K. Kim now expects that the company will earn $1.38 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.32. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Broadstone Net Lease’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.56 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.64 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.73 EPS.

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Broadstone Net Lease had a return on equity of 3.40% and a net margin of 23.73%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on BNL. Truist Financial downgraded Broadstone Net Lease to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Truist Securities downgraded Broadstone Net Lease from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Broadstone Net Lease from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Truist cut shares of Broadstone Net Lease from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Broadstone Net Lease from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.57.

Shares of Broadstone Net Lease stock opened at $25.21 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 44.23 and a beta of 1.18. Broadstone Net Lease has a 1-year low of $17.72 and a 1-year high of $28.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.89 and a 200-day moving average of $25.50.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This is a boost from Broadstone Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Broadstone Net Lease’s payout ratio is 178.95%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BNL. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its holdings in Broadstone Net Lease by 3.8% during the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 13,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Broadstone Net Lease by 1.1% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 54,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Broadstone Net Lease during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Broadstone Net Lease by 2.9% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 51,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Broadstone Net Lease by 25.7% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares in the last quarter. 75.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.

