Brokerages Anticipate Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) to Post $12.72 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) to report earnings of $12.72 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Credit Acceptance’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $12.36 and the highest is $13.08. Credit Acceptance reported earnings of $9.43 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 34.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Credit Acceptance will report full-year earnings of $57.13 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $56.37 to $57.87. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $44.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $39.84 to $48.96. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Credit Acceptance.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $15.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $13.45 by $2.34. The business had revenue of $470.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.37 million. Credit Acceptance had a return on equity of 35.64% and a net margin of 49.29%. Credit Acceptance’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $9.36 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have commented on CACC. Stephens boosted their target price on Credit Acceptance from $470.00 to $519.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Credit Acceptance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $682.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Credit Acceptance from $295.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “market underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Credit Acceptance from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Credit Acceptance presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $475.00.

NASDAQ CACC traded up $1.29 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $644.84. 1,871 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 128,139. The company has a current ratio of 21.99, a quick ratio of 21.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The company has a market cap of $9.38 billion, a PE ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 1.16. Credit Acceptance has a fifty-two week low of $320.19 and a fifty-two week high of $703.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $638.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $558.27.

In other Credit Acceptance news, insider Daniel A. Ulatowski sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $691.00, for a total transaction of $691,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Donald A. Foss sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $688.95, for a total value of $17,223,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,529 shares of company stock valued at $39,557,332 in the last ninety days. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of Credit Acceptance during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Credit Acceptance in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Credit Acceptance by 2,300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 96 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in Credit Acceptance by 345.5% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 98 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA purchased a new stake in Credit Acceptance in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. 95.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Credit Acceptance Company Profile

Credit Acceptance Corp. engages in the provision of dealer financing programs that enables automobile dealers to sell vehicles to consumers, regardless of its credit history. Its financing programs are offered through a nationwide network of automobile dealers who benefit from sales of vehicles to consumers.

