Brokerages Anticipate Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB) Will Post Earnings of -$0.14 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.14) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Eventbrite’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.17) and the highest is ($0.12). Eventbrite reported earnings of ($0.22) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eventbrite will report full-year earnings of ($1.43) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.44) to ($1.42). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.43) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.67) to ($0.23). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Eventbrite.

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.01. Eventbrite had a negative net margin of 93.07% and a negative return on equity of 44.29%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.21) earnings per share.

Shares of EB opened at $15.42 on Wednesday. Eventbrite has a one year low of $13.05 and a one year high of $26.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of -10.08 and a beta of 2.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EB. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Eventbrite in the second quarter worth approximately $110,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eventbrite by 12.5% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eventbrite by 104.4% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 4,974 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eventbrite by 35.2% in the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 9,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Eventbrite in the third quarter worth approximately $198,000. 86.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eventbrite, Inc provides event management services encompassing online ticketing, event hosting, organization, promotion, and advertising. It offers virtual events, online webinars, online classes, virtual runs, online zumba classes, and online yoga. The company was founded by Alan Michael Braverman, Renaud Visage, Kevin E.

